Snow Day Closings in Benton County Today

After the first snow in the latter half of 2018 Wednesday, there are many school closings in West and Middle Tennessee, along with plenty of business closings in Benton County.

Schools in Benton, Carroll, Humphreys, Decatur, and Henry County, along with Camden United Christian Academy, Carroll Academy and the Paris Special School District, are all closed today.

Bethel University and UT Martin are both open and running on regular schedules today. However, the UT Martin Parsons Center is closed.

City Halls in Camden and Big Sandy will both be closed, and according to Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee, offices in Benton County including the Courthouse will not be open today.

The Benton County Senior Center will be closed today, so their Thanksgiving meal has been rescheduled for Tuesday November 20th at 11:30 AM.

The Lotus in Bloom Yoga Center is also closed for business today.

If your business is closed or you know of any closings, feel free to call 584-4444 and we’ll add your location to our list of closings.