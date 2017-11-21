Sheriff’s Department and TDOT Courthouse Project Hot Topics at November Benton Co. Commission Meeting

The Benton County Commission had a very straight-forward meeting Monday night at the Courthouse in Camden.

A couple resolutions involving the Sheriff’s Department were passed including utilizing a number of items as surplus property for sale including a 1997 Isuzu NPR vehicle on govdeals.com.

Sandy Edwards with the Audit Committee spoke to the commission, before another committee member addressed an issue involving proper use of county vehicles.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/11-21-Audit-Committee-1.mp3



A resolution that budgeted the 80/20 TDOT Courthouse Improvement Grant Project reimbursement received for nearly $53,500 was approved by the commission.

Derek Kelley interviewed Commissioner Lyle Van Lew at Monday’s commission meeting.

Andrew Jones was appointed by the Benton County Commission as a Trustee for a three year term on the Benton County Library Board.

A number of financial transactions involving the Library, Schools, and Sheriff’s Department were also passed at last night’s meeting.

The Benton County Commission also passed a resolution to hold a December meeting with 10 Yes Votes.

The Benton County Commission will meet next on Monday December 18th.