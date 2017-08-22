Sheriff Kenny Christopher Addresses Letter Allegedly Defaming Sons, Deputies, and Himself

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher addressed a supposed slanderous letter that allegedly defamed himself, his sons, deputies, and the sheriff’s department, at the Benton County Commission meeting Monday night.

The letter mentions an incident involving a deputy that fired his handgun at a suspect that was running away. Sheriff Christopher told the county commission that this particular deputy was terminated after this shooting incident.



This letter also allegedly took a shot at the litter van used by the Sheriff’s Department, and also criticized Christopher’s methods of getting military equipment for his department.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher says a female commissioner is responsible for this letter.

At next month’s meeting, a 5th District Commissioner will be appointed by the County Commission. This person will replace Emily Hatcher, who recently resigned from the commission.

The topic of changing the jail administrator’s pay from hourly to salary was discussed at last month’s meeting, but will have to wait another month until it’s finalized since it was tabled at Monday night’s meeting.

The Benton County Commission approved the Benton County Sheriff’s Department to dispose of many items by public auction on GovDeals.com, and also approved a lease renewal between the county and Benton County Girls’ Softball.

The commission also approved a 2-year deal that would allow Benton County Schools to work with Lexia Learning Systems, LLC for a reading software program.

Many residents were appointed to various positions and boards including Commissioner Lyle Van Lew as the Chaplain of the Benton County Board of Commissioners at Monday night’s meeting.

Health Care and Benefits for County employees is also expected to be discussed at next month’s county commission meeting.

Increasing the authority of the county’s Animal Control Officer was also discussed at the meeting, though this subject is likely to land on next month’s agenda.

This was also the first time in many years that the Benton County Commission Meeting was broadcast live on WRJB 95.9.

The Benton County Commission will meet next on September 18th.