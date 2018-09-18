It’s Senior Citizens Day at the Carroll County Fair today with benefits lasting from dawn until dusk.

People age 55 and over get in the Carroll County Fair in Huntingdon for free, and rides come with admission for the second night in a row for $10.

There are a couple pageants this evening, but there are also exhibit contests this morning at 9AM with domestic arts, canned goods, horticulture, and 4-H baked goods. After judging begins at 10AM the exhibit building will close for the day until 5PM.

In the pageant section, the Little Miss and Mr. Carroll County will begin at 6 PM with the boys contest immediately followed by the girls.

Get ready for big wheels in the Monster Truck Exhibition at 6 this evening.

Gates open in the evening at 5 with rides beginning at 6PM at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.

The Carroll County Fair continues all this week through Saturday September 22nd at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.