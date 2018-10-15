Second Week Begins at United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues in its second week today from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.

Lunch is provided by the Flatwoods Methodist Church with spaghetti, salad, and garlic bread and Crossroads Baptist will offer lemonade and dessert for $7 from 11-1.

Today’s auctioneers include Tim Burrus, Jennifer Hedge, and Paula Thompson.

You can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

The Friends of the Library and Gary Jones will offer BBQ and all the fixins’ for $7 Tuesday.

Tuesday’s auctioneers will be Kim Hudson, Tyler Presson, Chelsea Presson, and Leah Webb at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

The Good Neighbor Radio Auction will continue until Friday October 26th from 1-5 weekdays on Magic Valley 95.9.