Second Man with Benton County Ties Wounded in Las Vegas Massacre Shooting

A second man with Benton County ties was wounded in the Las Vegas Massacre Shooting at a music festival Sunday night.

Facebook reports Jason McMillan, whose father Mike McMillan lives in Big Sandy, was shot twice in the chest and is in critical condition at a Las Vegas hospital.

WENK reports that Mike McMillan was attending one of the Prayer Vigils for Sonny Melton, who was killed in the same shooting, before he even knew that his son Jason was injured in what is said to be the largest mass shooting in United States history.

Mike McMillan flew out to Las Vegas to be with his son Jason at the hospital Tuesday.



Jason McMillan works in law enforcement and was one of the thousands of people at the Route 91 Music Festival when the shooting began and took 58 lives while injuring nearly 550 people.

Sonny Melton was reported as the first victim from Benton County involved in the Las Vegas shooting, while McMillan is the second. Melton was also a graduate of Big Sandy High School.

The Rock Church-The Church of God of Prophecy in Big Sandy is raising money for the Melton and McMillan families and donations can be sent to The Rock Church PO Box 7 Big Sandy, TN 38221.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest details on Jason McMillan in Las Vegas.