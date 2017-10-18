Second Harvest Distribution Center to Open in Benton County in 2018

Benton County will soon welcome a brand new industry in the coming months.

At Ray Smith Chevrolet Buick Wednesday, Second Harvest announced it will have a newly built Distribution Center at the Industrial Park on 249 Benton Industrial Road in Camden.

The Second Harvest location will be 25,800 square feet and will contain a receiving and storage center.

Volunteers from schools, churches, and the community will be welcome to assist Second Harvest once the distribution center opens in 2018.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the location will take place in the next couple weeks.

Ron Lane spoke with Ray Smith about the new Second Harvest location in Benton County.

Ron Lane also talked with Second Harvest CEO in the Western District, Janie Day.