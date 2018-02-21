School Safety A Hot Topic At Benton County Commission Meeting

Because of recent school shootings across the country, safety at Benton County Schools was a hot-button issue at Monday night’s Benton County Commission Meeting in Camden.

School Director Mark Florence addressed the commission about how Benton County Schools have taken initiative to keep students and staff safe from harm.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher also wants to add more resource officers at Benton County Schools.

Citizen Horace Bell expressed his frustration with the Benton County Commission about the road system and other projects.

After Don Myers and Paul Summers were appointed to the Benton County Audit Committee for 4 year terms, Alderman Ward Plant praised past committee members and criticized a commissioner who allegedly missed the past three meetings and was 35 minutes late to Monday night’s meeting.

An application for a litter and trash collecting grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation was also approved, along with naming the drive leading to the Patsy Cline Memorial Site as Sweet Dreams Way.

Several financial transactions involving the Sheriff’s Department, Animal Shelter, and the Library were approved by the Benton County Commission.

The next Benton County Commission Meeting will be Monday March 19th.