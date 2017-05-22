Sara Kilgore Resigns from Benton Co. Chamber

Sara Kilgore is resigning from her position as Executive Director of the Benton County Chamber of Commerce.

Kilgore has enrolled in classes at UT Martin to pursue a Masters in Education.

According to Facebook, Kilgore says “I thank everyone for their support in the Chamber the past four years. It is merely time to move on to the next chapter in my life.”

Sara Kilgore is the host of Operation 7570 on WRJB 95.9 and the Catfish 99.7 FM.

WRJB wishes Sara Kilgore the best of luck on her next pursuit in life.