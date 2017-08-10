Rumble in the Jungle-Camden Coach William Blow



The stage is set for Friday’s exhibition game titled The Rumble in The Jungle, where the Camden Lions play the Hollow-Rock Bruceton Tigers at Wright Field.

The Lions have younger players that are stepping up to lead the football team going into the 2017 season. Now that scrimmages are done, everything is pointing towards Camden’s season opener at home August 18th with Waverly.

WRJB’s Derek Kelley stopped by Camden High School this week to talk about the Lions with Head Football Coach William Blow.

Airtime for Camden and Hollow-Rock Bruceton’s Rumble in the Jungle is Friday at 4:30 and kickoff is at 7:30 on WRJB 95.9.