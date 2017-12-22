Restaurant Christmas Schedule in Benton County

Here’s the Christmas schedule for some restaurants in Benton County.

In the fast food industry, McDonald’s closes at 8 PM Sunday on Christmas Eve and will also be open Monday until 8 on Christmas Day, according to a sign near its drive thru in Camden.

Wendy’s will also be open until 8 PM Sunday, but will be closed for Christmas the next day.

At local steakhouses, Country and Western will be open from 11-3 Christmas Eve, and will be closed Christmas Day.

While Old West Steakhouse will be open until 5 PM Christmas Eve, but will be closed Christmas Day.

El Vallarta Mexican restaurant will be open until 4 PM Christmas Eve, and will close Christmas Day.

If you’re looking for Chinese food on Christmas, look no further than 4T’s in Camden.

4T’s will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.