Rain Expected on Senior Citizens Day At Benton County Fair

After three days of no Midway or Rides at the Benton County Fair, there is still a very good chance of rain today.

The good news is the rain is supposed to clear up tonight, but after a few days of heavy rain, it’ll be a good idea to wear boots to the Fairgrounds at the Benton County Fair in Camden.

Today is also Senior Citizens Day from 10 until 3 today at the Fairgrounds, and to coincide with this, Senior Games start at 10:30. Basket Weaving will also take place this morning from 10 until 2.

In Hog news, the Peewee Hog Show and the 4-H Market Hog Show both begin at 4 and the 4-H Hog Market Sale will be at 5, the same time the Farm Yard opens.



Family Fun Night and the Money Pole starts at 6, and Corn Counting/Mr. Bacon is at 6:30. The 4-H Ham Project Auction and the demonstration “How To Cure A Country Ham” both kick off at 6:30.

At 7, the 4-H Exhibitor Award will begin at the same time the Moon Pie Eating Contest does. More eating fun begins at 7:30 with the Ice Cream Eating Contest.

And the Nightly $250 Progressive Drawing closes out Thursday evening at the Benton County Fair at 9:30.

Benton County Schools will be out Friday for Fair Day, when students get to enjoy a day off from school with day time fun at the Fair instead.

If there are any changes or updates, we’ll keep you updated with newscasts and at our WRJB WFWL Facebook Page.