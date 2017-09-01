Public Notice

There is a vacancy on the Benton County Board of Commissioners in the 5th District due to the recent resignation of a commissioner. Any citizen from the 5th District interested in taking this seat must be present at the county commission meeting on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Benton County Courthouse.

Benton County does not discriminate on the basis of color, creed, religion, sex, age , or nationality.

Source: The Camden Chronicle