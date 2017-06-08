Predators Nation Hits Benton County

Predators Nation has swept Benton County and the rest of Tennessee in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Local support for the Nashville Predators Hockey team has only improved with each series win in the NHL Playoffs.

Flash Melton will be on Operation 7570 this Saturday with photographer Jim Veneman, and the duo talked about the impact of the Predators playoff run.

The Nashville Predators are tied 2 games a piece with the Penguins, and Stanley Cup action resumes tonight in Pittsburgh.