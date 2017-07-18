Potential Examination of Waste Management Books Shot Down at Benton Co. Commission Meeting, 5th District Commissioner To Step Down

A resolution that would give the Benton County Audit Committee all available resources to examine the books of Waste Management and to execute an audit during the process, was shot down at the Benton County Commission meeting in Camden Monday night.

The Benton County Commission overwhelmingly voted no to the proposition to look into the books of Waste Management at the Courthouse in Camden Monday evening.



After Commissioner Rocky Presson went into detail about the impact the TVA and the West Tennessee Public Utility District have on Benton County, Commissioner Brett Rogers found fault with an article in the local paper about the books of Waste Management that was written by Presson.

Towards the end of the meeting, things became heated when Commissioner Norman Frazier called Rocky Presson out for his article.

5th District Commissioner Emily Hatcher says she is stepping down from her seat effective July 31st, and addressed controversy about the fact she owns two homes with one being outside the district.

The Benton County Commission approved a motion to increase litigation taxes for the General Sessions court by an extra $10.99.

A couple of resolutions were postponed for next month including one that would change the Jail Administrator’s position from hourly pay to salary, and another one that would allow Commissioner Lyle Van Lew to become chaplain of the commission, as he was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Marcus Noles was also appointed to the Benton County Library Board for a three-year term.

One resolution appropriated funds from the Unassigned Fund Balance within the Schools budget for $100,000 to meet expenditures for certain items, and the Benton County Health Department, Animal Shelter, and the Library all were involved in financial transactions.

Contractor Ashley Cook is the low bidder for the courthouse roof project, and he addressed the Benton County Commission about alleged criticism towards his work.

The Benton County Courthouse Roof Project will be on next month’s agenda.

WRJB/WFWL Radio received approval to broadcast county commission meetings beginning next month on Monday August 21st.