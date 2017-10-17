Portion of Highway 69A in Big Sandy renamed Sonny Melton Memorial Highway

A part of Highway 69A South running between Big Sandy and the Paris Bypass will now be known as the Sonny Melton Memorial Highway.

The Benton County Commission voted to honor the memory of the late Sonny Melton, who was killed during the Las Vegas Massacre Shooting October 1st, at last night’s meeting,

A resolution that would use $27,208.06 to settle the mineral severance tax overpayment claim by Camden Gravel Company resulted in a heated discussion between Commissioner Rocky Presson and County Attorney Phil Hollis.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/10-17-Phil-and-Rocky.mp3



The Benton County commission later approved this resolution settling the overpayment claim by Camden Gravel Company.

A county use vehicle policy for all county employees was OK’d unanimously by the Benton County Commission.

Big Sandy resident Horace Bell addressed the commission about a big pile of garbage on Java Lane.

The county commission also approved $10,285 from Capital Projects to pay Robert’s Plumbing for emergency plumbing work at the Benton County UT-TSU Extension Office.

Several financial transactions involving the Animal Shelter, Benton County Schools, and the Library were approved by the Benton County Commission.

The next Benton County Commission meeting will be November 20th.