Popular Camden Resident Marcus Bond Named Grand Marshal For Christmas Parade

A long-time Camden resident that you see practically everywhere has been named as the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Camden Christmas Parade.

Marcus Bond, who works at the Hope Center Thrift Store, has earned the much-deserved honor as Grand Marshal of this year’s Camden Christmas Parade.

According to Benton County Chamber of Commerce Director Jenna Cole-Wilson, this year’s Camden Christmas Parade is set for Saturday December 8th at 3PM.

The Benton County Chamber Facebook says “We are proud to announce that Marcus Bond will be our Grand Marshal for the 2018 Camden Christmas Parade!”

