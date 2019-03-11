Opening Day for Camden, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, and Big Sandy Today

Today marks Opening Day for many local high school baseball and softball teams including Camden, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, and Big Sandy.

The Camden Lady Lions open the 2019 season today at 5 against McKenzie in the Camden City Park. Meanwhile, the Camden Baseball team makes its 2019 debut today in the Tennessee River Classic at 4:30 against Lenoir City from the Camden City Park.

The Lions will take part all week in the Tennessee River Classic, which features many baseball teams from across the state that’ll be playing in Camden and Waverly.



Hollow Rock-Bruceton also kicks off their baseball and softball seasons today with the Tigers at home and the Lady Tigers on the road. The Hollow Rock-Bruceton baseball team plays Frank Hughes this afternoon at 4 at home, while the Tiger softball team will play a doubleheader at Stewart County at 4:30.

Big Sandy also begins the new season today with a 5 o’ clock match-up against Houston County at Big Sandy High School.

The Big Sandy Lady Red Devils will have their first game of the season Thursday at 4:30 with a home game against Greenfield.