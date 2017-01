FUNERAL SERVICES FOR MRS.MARIE JOHNSON MEDLIN WILL BE SUNDAY 22ND 2PM

AT THE CAMDEN 1ST UNITED PENTECOSTAL CHURCH. BURIAL BENTON MEMORY GARDENS.

VISITATION SATURDAY 21ST 5P-8P AT STOCKDALE/MALIN IN CAMDEN AND SUNDAY

1P-2P AT THE CHURCH.

KENNETH RAYMOND TYLER DOWNS FRIDAY 20TH 1PM AT OAKDALE F.HOME. BURIAL PLEASANT HILL

CEMETERY. VISITATION..FRIDAY 10AM-1PM