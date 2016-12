Funeral services for Mary Duncan age 96 of Camden will be Wednesday December 21st at 10am at the Plunk Funeral Home. Burial in the Camden City Cemetery.



*******************************

Funeral services for Thomas “Tommy” Hampton will be Friday December 23rd at the Oakdale Funeral Home at 12noon. Burial in the Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday December 23rd from 10am to service time.