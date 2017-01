Posted In: Miscellaneous

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR KENNY MELTONWILL BE WEDNESDAY 18TH AT 11AM PLUNK F.HOME.

BURIAL BENTON MEMORY GARDENS. VISITATION TUESDAY 17TH 4-8PM

KENNETH RAYMOND TYLER DOWNS FUNERAL FRIDAY 20TH 1PM OAKDALE F. HOME. BURIAL

PLEASANT HILL CEMETERY. VISITATION FRIDAY 20TH 10A-1PM