FUNERAL SERVICES FOR MRS. OPEL COLE OF BIG SANDY WILL BE TUESDAY DECEMBER 20TH 11AM AT THE STOCKDALE/MALIN FUNERAL HOME IN BIG SANDY. BURIAL IN THE RAMBLE CREEK CEMETERY. VISITATION WILL BE TUESDAY DECEMBER 20TH FROM 10AM-11AM.



******************************

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR MARY DUNCAN AGE 96 0F CAMDEN WILL BE WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 21ST AT 10AM AT THE PLUNK FUNERAL HOME. BURIAL

IN THE CAMDEN CITY CEMETERY.