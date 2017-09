MR CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM YOUNG 34 OF WAVERLY. FUNERAL SERVICES FRIDAY 8TH 1PM AT

LUFF BOWEN IN WAVERLY.OFFICIATED BY BUDDY MULLINAX. BURIAL IN WILLHITE-CATHEY CEMETERY IN HURRICANE MILLS. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO TENNESSEE BAPTIST CHILDRENS HOME % LETHA PAGE, CEDER GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, PO BOX 183 WAVERLY 37185