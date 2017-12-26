New Year’s Holiday Schedule at Local Banks, Courthouses, and Restaurants

While a number of banks and courthouses will be closed New Year’s Day this Monday, most local restaurants will be open for the holiday.

All locations at Apex Bank of Camden, First Bank, and Carroll Bank and Trust will be closed Monday January 1st.

The Benton County Courthouse along with other courthouses in Carroll, Humphreys, Henry, and Decatur Counties are also expected to be closed for the holiday Monday.

Most restaurants we’ve contacted will be open New Year’s Day.

These eating establishments open Monday include Downhome Restaurant, Wendy’s, Old West Steakhouse, 4T’s, Whistle Stop Café, El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, Country Corner Restaurant, and Smarder’s.

Country and Western Steakhouse in Camden won’t be open New Year’s Day as it’s always closed for business on Mondays.

On the other hand, El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant will be closing early at 6 PM Sunday on New Year’s Eve, while all of the aforementioned restaurants are open regular hours Sunday.

WRJB Radio will also be closed for business Monday on New Year’s Day, and there will be no Trading Post that day. The Trading Post will return Tuesday at 12:35 on Catfish 99.7 FM and WFWL 1220 AM.

We here at WRJB Radio wish you a Happy New Year!