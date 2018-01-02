New Year’s Health Resolutions Expected To Boost Local Economy

It’s the second day of January, and that means one thing. For those with New Year’s Resolutions, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.

Local gyms including Basic Fitness in Camden are expected to attract more people than usual this week due to recent New Year’s Resolutions involving weight loss and health.

With weight loss and health being the most visible result of a resolution, this will not only fill up that last bench press station at the gym, it’ll pump money back into the economy.

The recent wave of New Year’s Resolutions will be helpful for those that are pursuing their recent goal, but also Benton Countians as brand new gym memberships and other healthy purchases can kickstart business to begin the New Year.