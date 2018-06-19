New Fiscal Year Budget Approved by Benton County Commission

The Benton County Commission passed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year at Monday night’s meeting, but not without serious debate and discussion.

Commissioner Rocky Presson gave a speech on budget changes with crowd support behind him.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher has repeatedly requested more money for the Sheriff’s Departments at commission meetings.

Executive Assistant to the County Mayor Ashley Travis explained the Sheriff’s Department Budget situation with Sheriff Christopher and local citizens.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher says he wants the Sheriff’s Department to have a better budget for this upcoming fiscal year.

At the May County Commission meeting, a resolution to change the number of commissioners from 18 to 12 was shot down. Commissioner Trey Smith spoke on wanting to give this issue a second chance to pass, but without this topic being on the meeting’s agenda.

This notion to change the number of commissioners from 18 to 12 passed in a vote by the commission, but there was still opposition to this plan.

Right at the end of the vote for the decrease in commissioners, Benton County resident Casey Hicks went up to Commissioner Ward Plant before a comment from Mayor Barry Barnett sparked outrage in Mrs. Hicks, who is the wife of Commissioner Darrell Hicks.

Ward Plant went on to give his take on the budget and the decrease in number of commissioners.

The next Benton County Commission Meeting is Monday July 23rd.