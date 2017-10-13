New Digital Sign at Hollow Rock-Bruceton School Creative and Informative

Hollow Rock-Bruceton has a brand new digital sign that catches the eye with creative graphics as much as the information on there.

Last spring, the previous school sign which had been up since 1978, received a lot of damage during bad weather and was unusasble.

The Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District opted for an electronic sign that fits in with today’s technology.

Brown Sign Company of Paris built the schol’s digital sign, which has attracted positive attention from community members and faculty alike.

Derek Kelley talked with Principal Joe Norval about the process for creating the sign and the expectations for its future use.