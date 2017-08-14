New Concession Stand/Hollow Rock-Bruceton Superintendent David Duncan

Hollow Rock-Bruceton is entering its third week of school as students and teachers become more adapted to their daily schedules.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton will debut its brand new concession stand at this Friday’s season opener with West Carroll.

WRJB’s Derek Kelley talked with Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School District Superintendent David Duncan about expectations and general practices this school year.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton has added some new classes including a pilot Tennessee History program, Speech Communications, and Statistics.

The school district is also working on bringing in a new digital sign to replace the old one that was destroyed last spring.