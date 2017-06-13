New Burger King Site Plan Approved at Camden City Board Meeting

The site plan for a new Burger King in Camden was approved at Monday night’s Camden City Board meeting in City Hall.

The location of Burger King would be between Domino’s and Auto Zone on Highway 641 North. This would be the franchise’s second appearance in Camden.

The Camden City Board also gave the ok to pursue ways to remove the water line from the former EWS landfill, and the city has 100% grant funding to finance this action.



The Camden Fire Department’s $5,875 bid to purchase a new Airpac from the NAFECO company was also approved.

Kim Hudson with Porch Stribling Webb told the board she wants to be the city’s agent of record for Workman’s Compensation insurance.

The Camden City Board tabled this insurance issue until November, and the city currently uses TML insurance.

The 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budgets and Property Tax Rates were approved by the Camden City Board.

Requests to approve Charitable Contributions, Signatory Cards, and Water/Wastewater Write-offs were also approved by the board.

The Camden City Board approved Jim Pillow as the planning advisor who will meet with the local planning commission.

A public records policy related to Tennessee State Law was also passed by the city board.

The Camden City Board will meet again July 10th in City Hall.