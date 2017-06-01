National Trails Day Hikes at NBF State Park in Eva June 3rd

Nathan Bedford Forest State Park in Eva is celebrating National Trails Day Hikes Saturday with free, guided hikes for anyone.

All 56 state parks in Tennessee are honoring Saturday’s annual event with hike opportunities in many locations.

NBF Park Manager JC Johnsonius says a water trail float will be a part of the hike activities taking place in Eva Saturday.

Right after that, another big day is being held at Nathan Bedford Forest State park.

Junior Ranger Day will be held at the park Saturday June 17th.

The American Hiking Society is sponsoring Saturday’s annual event at Nathan Bedford Forest State Park.