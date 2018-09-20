Flashback Band To Play Tonight At The Carroll County Fair

Thursday night at the Carroll County Fair might as well be called Music Night with a live band set to perform.

The Flashback Band is the only musical group at the fair all week and they’ll perform tonight from 7 until 9 at the Fairgrounds in Huntingdon.

For the students, a 4-H Pullet Show and Sale will be the highlight of this afternoon at 4:30 as yesterday’s Poultry Contests will be judged at 3:30.

Before the music show, the Tiny Mr. and Mrs. Carroll County will take place at 6PM with the girls contest immediately following the boys pageant.

For the third night this week, a $10 admission will cover rides and gates will open at 5 and rides begin at 6 from the Carroll County Fair in Huntingdon.

Two nights remain this weekend at the Carroll County Fair from the Civic Center in Huntingdon.