Melton’s Fillin’ Station Reopens After November 2017 Fire

Big Sandy Gas Station and Restaurant Melton’s Fillin’ Station reopened at 5 Wednesday morning after closing for the past three months due to a fire.

Facebook reports Melton’s Fillin’ Station experienced a fire in November that temporarily shut down the popular food stop for many Benton County residents.

After a three month wait that involved repairing the store, doors opened wide Wednesday morning as business at the food stop is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Melton’s Fillin’ Station is one of the few convenience stores that acts as a dual restaurant in Benton County. The Big Sandy business also offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner for customers.

Food served at Melton’s Fillin’ Station includes biscuits and gravy, cheeseburgers, and their own fan-favorite, ice cream.