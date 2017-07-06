The Board of Commissioners of the West Tennessee Public Utility District will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. in the offices of the District at 14055 Paris St., Huntingdon, Tennessee.

The Benton County Audit Committee will meet Tuesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Benton County Courthouse.

Benton-Decatur County Special Sewer District meeting will be held at the North 40 Truck Stop on Friday, July 21, at 8:30 a.m.

Source: The Camden Chronicle