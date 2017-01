The Benton County Public Library Board of Trustees will have a scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26, at 3:15 p.m. in the Tennessee Room at the Main Library in Camden.

The Benton County Board of Public Utilities will meet in regular monthly session on Thursday, January 26, at 3:30 p.m. at the office of the Board at 975 Hwy. 70 E., Camden, TN.