McKenzie Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition

A Sunday shooting in McKenzie has left a man critically injured.

The McKenzie Police Department reports a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and was critically injured at Walnut Circle in McKenzie. McKenzie Police received a 911 call Sunday morning at 12:39 that shots had been fired at Walnut Circle.

As officers were responding to this call, a dispatcher had received a second 911 call stating someone had been shot at the location.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 31-year-old Bryan Michael Townes bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. Townes was conscious but had problems speaking because of gunshot wounds to his face. Townes was then transported by ambulance to the McKenzie Hospital, then sent by Life-Flight to a hospital in Nashville, where he was admitted in critical condition.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you can call the McKenzie Police Department at 731-352-2264.