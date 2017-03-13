MARCH MEETINGS OF INTEREST

Benton-Decatur County Special Sewer District Meeting will be held at te North Utility District on Friday March 17 at 8:30am.

The Benton County Emergency Communications Board meeting will be held at 5:30pm on Monday March 13 at 152 N. Forrest Ave. in Camden.

The Board of Directors of the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council will hold their regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Friday, March 17 at 10am. The meeting will be held at the Northwest TN Head Start central Office at 938C Walnut Avenue W., McKenzie.

The next meeting of the Big Sandy City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be on Tuesday March 21st at 6pm. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone wishing to address the Board on any matter should contact the City Hall 3 days prior to the meeting in order to be added to the agenda.

The next meeting of the Benton County Commission will be held on Monday March20th at 6pm at the Benton County Courthouse.