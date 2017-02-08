Local Sports — Feb. 8, 2017

Abernathy Signs With Glenville State Football

After starting at quarterback for the Camden Lions football team for the past two seasons, Hayden Abernathy is officially signed to continue his playing career at the college level.

In the Camden Central High School gym on National Signing Day (Wednesday, Feb. 1), he signed his letter of intent to play college football at Glenville State. Located in the small town of Glenville, W.V., the NCAA Division II program competes in the Mountain East Conference, completing their fall 2016 season with a 7-4 record.

After the signing ceremony, Abernathy took the opportunity to thank the many people that have helped him get to this point. “I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates–without them I wouldn’t be here,” said Abernathy. “I also want to thank my family for driving me all over, this community, their support, and On Top Athletics for helping in the recruiting process.”