Local Softball Players Make All-West Tennessee Team

A number of local softball players from the Carroll and Benton County area made the All-West Tennessee team.

The Jackson Sun reports that Camden’s Brittany Minor, a junior infielder who batted .450 and hit 15 homers with 52 RBIs made the cut along with Camden junior pitcher Hannah Sampson, who had 21 wins on the year with a 2.20 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

Huntingdon freshman outfielder Kaci Fuller made the team in her high school debut with a .575 batting average and 26 RBIs.

Huntingdon’s Cheyenne Childress and Alli Jones also are on the All-West Tennessee squad.



McKenzie junior pitcher Audrie Washburn hit .460 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs while striking out 171 batters to earn her appearance.

West Carroll senior outfielder Katelyn Cherry hit .529 on the year with 10 RBIs to make All-West Tennessee in her final year of play.

West Carroll players Shelby Browning and Kaitlin Pigue also filled up the list of All-West Tennessee members.