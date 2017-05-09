Local News- Voice of the Tigers, Buddy Smothers, Inducted Into Carroll Co. Sports Hall of Fame

The Voice of the Tigers, Buddy Smothers, was inducted into the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame Saturday night at the Civic Center in Huntingdon.

Buddy’s road to coaching and broadcasting began at Hollow-Rock Bruceton Central High School, where he played football and basketball from 1966 until 1970.

After graduating from UT Martin in 1974, Smothers went on to coach high school basketball and junior high football at Hollow Rock-Bruceton from 1976 until 1987.

Three of Buddy Smothers’ basketball teams had 20 plus win seasons and a win streak that extended to 22 games, while two of them ranked as high as third in the state.



Buddy has been broadcasting Hollow Rock-Bruceton football, basketball, and baseball since 1987 on WRJB 95.9 and WFWL/The Catfish 99.7. Smothers has also been the Voice of the District 13-A Basketball Tournament since 1995.

Buddy Smothers has called three state championship games, including Hollow Rock-Bruceton’s Class A Football State Championship win against Donelson Christian Academy in 1989.

Four other inductees were also honored in the Class of 2017 including Walter Brown from Huntingdon High School, Glenna Tucker of Clarksburg High School, Roger Williams of Trezevant High School, and Julius Sims from McKenzie High School,

WRJB congratulates Buddy Smothers on a well-earned induction to the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame for a distinguished career in coaching and broadcasting.