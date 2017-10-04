Local News — October 4, 2017

Sonny Melton gave life for others

Good dominated evil. That’s the real story. While the rest of the world reads and writes about the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in history, Benton Countians have a different story to tell.

Some recall friendships and fond memories, while others relate on different levels. However, no matter who is talking, everyone is conveying the same thing, “Sonny Melton died a hero.”

Big Sandy native, Sonny Melton, 29, lost his life the night of October 1st while shielding his wide, Heather Gulish Melton, from the barrage of bullets spraying the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once the air cleared, 58 others perished alongside Sonny, more than 500 were injured and history was written.



In published reports, Heather said her husband was indeed a hero. “He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back. I want everyone know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Source: The Camden Chronicle