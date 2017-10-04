Local News — October 4, 2017

Camden Volleyball Wins District 12AA JV Tournament

Camden’s volleyball season may be coming to an end but they are doing it in style, winning the past two tournaments they have entered. Last week Camden proved they are truly the best in the West with a Championship at Crockett County. Then this past Saturday, Camden demonstrated their plans for a solid future, winning District 12AA JV Tournament.

Camden won their last District match with a long drive to Cheatham County where the JV started things off quickly with a 25-7 and a 25-17 win.

Camden’s Varsity took the court and won in similar fashion with scores of 25-7, 25-14, and 25-6.

Source: The Camden Chronicle