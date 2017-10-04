Local News — October 4, 2017

Big Sandy teens wreak havoc on local church building

Two 16-year-old boys wreaked havoc in Big Sandy overnight on September 23, leaving a trail of destruction and extreme vandalism in their path, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

Christopher said the teens started out on foot on Sulphur Creek Rd., and stole two four-wheelers, driving them all over town until they ran out of gas. He said they took off on a golf cart next and ran it throughout Big Sandy until the battery went dead.



The young criminals broke into several vehicles along the way, stealing money and credit cards. Afterwards, they made their way to McRae’s Chapel Outdoorsman’s Baptist Church located at 1555 Sulphur Creek Rd.

The boys proceeded to destroy everything in sight, according to the sheriff. The vandals demolished the sound system, the hymnals, furniture, floors, kitchen, auditorium, and the children’s playroom.

By Wednesday, the sheriff’s office had concluded the investigation and took the two juveniles into custody. Christopher said because of a history of crime, one of the suspects was transported to Murfreesboro Juvenile Detention Center and the other was released to his parents’ custody until their court date.

Source: The Camden Chronicle