Local News — November 8, 2017

Veterans honored with meal

Benton County Veterans were honored at the annual Apex Bank Veteran Appreciation Picnic held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday, November 2.

Serving as master of ceremonies, U.S. Army Master Sergeant Michael L. Lawler, who served in 5th and 3rd Special Forces, Counter-Drug and Counter-Terrorism in Southeast Asia, Iraq, Arabian Peninsula, and Afghanistan, spoke of honor and courage to the sizable crowd.

Many veterans shared their military experiences during the event. World War II Army Veteran, Marshall Minton said there are still things he doesn’t want to talk about. Minton remembered his time in the Swiss Alps as “colder than the devil,” and one man in his company got “frozen feet.” He said one thing he remembers well was being fed like cats. “We only got a little bit of food a day,” Minton recalled. “While there are things I don’t want to say, the entire experience wasn’t all bad.”



Bruceton Bank Manager Rod Sturdivant reflected on the sacrifices made by those that served. “Veterans Day gives us all an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices that these heroes make and have made to maintain our freedoms.”

Sturdivant finished with, “How humbling it is to be able to honor all of these veterans and the eight local heroes from World War II, that in my opinion as the greatest generation.”

Source: The Camden Chronicle