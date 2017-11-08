Local News — November 8, 2017

The homeless soldier

Ron Simmons served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was raised in Humphreys County with his basic training at Ft. Campbell. He said he found himself a captain when he was only 22-years-old.

Released from active duty when he was 23-years-old, Simmons described his time in the military and how veterans were treated when they returned home to the United States. Coming back to the states with emotional wounds, Simmons said fellow Americans, through demonstrations and personal interactions, mistreated soldiers. That was November 1970.



Many years later, Simmons responded to the pain from those military years by helping fellow soldiers after visiting West Palm Beach, FL. Simmons was stopped at a traffic light when he noticed a man standing beside the road with a sign which read, “Vietnam Veteran. I have leukemia. Please help.” Simmons asked the veteran where he served in Vietnam. Satisfied by the answer that the old soldier was indeed a veteran, Simmons gave him some money.

The homeless veteran asked Simmons if he had served in Vietnam. He replied that he was a captain with the 5th Mechanized Infantry near the DMZ. Upon hearing that he had served as an officer, the old soldier snapped to attention as if he were back in the military. He said, “Sir, if I had known how they were going to treat us, I would never have come home.” Those words sent a chill over Simmons, and inspired him to write a book, Homeless Soldier.

Simmons started penning the book, Homeless Soldier, written under the pen name, John Phantom, and found the experience to be therapeutic. He said he started writing in 2014, and the put it down, only to pick it up again in 2015. He said he wanted to get out the story about America’s homeless veterans and share what betrayal and reality they returned home to.

