Local News — November 29, 2017

Grooms charged with felony murder

A Benton County man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the November 3 killing of his 21-year-old wife.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Derek Grooms’ charges were upgraded to felony murder on Monday, November 27.



The senseless murder rocked the community in the early hours of Friday, November 3, around 2:30 a.m., when Ashley Nicole Fullerton Grooms, of Camden, was shot and killed at her home on Jayson street while the couple’s young child was in the home, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher. The shooter, her husband, 24-year-old Grooms has now been charged in the case.

Initially, Grooms was arrested at the scene on a gun violation charge. As the investigation into Ashley’s death continued, charges began to mount for Grooms. Charges in the beginning included unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon after being convicted of domestic violence, simple possession of methamphetamine, aggravated child endangerment, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse were updated on Monday morning.

Early in the investigation, the sheriff requested the TBI assist with the case. Christopher said it was in the best interest of the case to turn it over to the agency.

The suspect’s bond was immediately revised to $500,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 13 in Benton County.

