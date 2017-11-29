Local News — November 29, 2017

Minor to play at Dyersburg State

CHS senior Brittney Minor already has achieved a lot during her high school athletic career. As a member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, she has helped win district championships, helped earn state tournament berths, and been selected for the all-district teams in all three sports.

When asked how playing three sports has benefited her, Minor responded, “I think playing all three sports has helped make me a better competitor and an all-around stronger teammate.”



On Tuesday, November 1, Minor added another achievement to her ever-growing list of accomplishments by accepting a softball scholarship to Dyersburg State Community College. When deciding between the multiple schools that made scholarship offers to her, Minor explained why Dyersburg was ultimately her choice.

“When I visited Dyersburg, I liked the small-town feel it provided, much like Camden,” Minor said. “The classes are also small in number, so the teachers get to know you at a more personal level. Dyersburg just felt right.”

Dyersburg State Coach George White discussed how the softball program has improved during his time at the school. Added White, “I want to recruit the best players in this area, and Brittney certainly fits that description!”

While Minor is excited and relieved to have her college decision finalized, she is still focused on helping lead the CHS basketball and softball teams to successful season.

Source: The Camden Chronicle