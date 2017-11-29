Local News — November 29, 2017

The giving of small hands

The students at Briarwood School showed appreciation for Director of School, Mark Florence, by donating more than 1,700 canned foods in his honor.

On Monday, November 20, students showed how much they truly appreciate Florence’s concern for their safety and their educational opportunities by doing something for the community in his honor. They collected products and food and donated the items to the local Ministerial Alliance just in time for the holidays.



Florence said, “Our students and staff have done an excellent job with our employee appreciation program through UTrust. I’m honored to serve as Director of Schools in such a caring community which is evident with the donation to the Ministerial Alliance.”

Source: The Camden Chronicle