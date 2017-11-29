Local News — November 29, 2017

A Bountiful Harvest

Saving the county approximately $8,211.45 in food costs, the Inmate Garden produced more than 16,800 pounds of vegetables this year, according to Sheriff Kenny Christopher. “The jail’s counters and coolers are completely full with fresh vegetables that they themselves are responsible for. Now they get to see the food go out and lean tables across our county and feed those in need. It is a sense of accomplishment all the way around,” Christopher said.

The Inmate Garden was the brain-child of the sheriff just after elected in 2014. He saw a way for the inmates to grow their own food, saving the county money, but also teaching those involved a trade.



“Many come in here not knowing how to do much of anything,” Christopher said. “They learn how to grown their own food, harvest it, cook it up, and serve it. These inmates feel accomplished and can’t wait to take what they’ve learned out into the real world.”

Its first year, 2015, the garden produced more that 6,000 pounds of vegetables. Now after expanding the area worked, the inmates saw nearly triple numbers this year.

Source: The Camden Chronicle