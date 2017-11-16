Local News — November 16, 2017

CHS Students could face charges

On Thursday, November 9, three ninth grade students at Camden Central High School were questioned about threatening requests being made on a school computer, according to Camden Police Chief George Smith. Sergeant James Inman headed up the investigation in the incident.

Smith said that one student looked up through the search engine Google how to do harm to the school, specifically looking up ways to “Shoot-up a school.” Two other students are also being investigated for witnessing the incident and not reporting it to school officials.

Smith said the case was turned over to District Attorney Matt Stowe’s office on Friday. Smith said, “We immediately saw the seriousness of this case and knew it couldn’t be taken lightly.”

“We take the safety of our children very seriously, whether they are in school or out in the community. At the same time, we are always careful to fully evaluate any situation that involves allegations against minors,” stated Assistant District Attorney K. Michelle Morris-Deloach. “A thorough investigation is being conducted and all appropriate measures will be considered.”

Mark Florence, Director of Schools, said that since the incident is still under investigation, he could not comment at this time.

Source: The Camden Chronicle