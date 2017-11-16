Local News — November 16, 2017

Local inmates now processing deer meat

Sheriff Kenny Christopher set into motion a new program with local hunters donating deer to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) so inmates can process the meat for those food insecure in the community.

In line with the Inmate Garden, Christopher and the BCSD have worked closely with the Second Harvest Food Bank for the last three years in sharing produce from the garden with the local residents of Benton County. The sheriff said this program has been a tremendous success and has saved the county thousands of dollars in food costs for the jail and feeding many needy families in our county.

Christopher said following the garden success, he has been looking for new ways to rehabilitate the inmates and provide for local residents, especially during these winter months. “Over the past few months we have been working on expanding the inmate garden program to provide more food for the residents by starting a deer-processing program called Sharing the Bounty,” Christopher said.

“Sharing the Bounty will provide venison to the families of our local residents and by doing so, will train inmates, making it a beneficial situation for our county by providing for the local families,” Christopher said. “It will also give hands on training for the inmates.”

The new deer-processing center has already been state approved and is now up and running. The sheriff said hunters are being asked to donate “same day kills” seven days a week, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. during hunting season.

Source: The Camden Chronicle